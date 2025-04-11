The Houston Texans have been busy working on their defensive secondary this offseason. Houston started by trading for former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the start of the new league year. They followed that up with a huge $90 million extension for CB Derek Stingley Jr. less than a week later. Now the Texans have extended another player in their secondary ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Texans have signed safety Jalen Pitre to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $39 million per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pitre's contract includes $29.156 million guaranteed, which makes him the NFL's highest-paid nickel player.

Houston now has both Stingley Jr. and Pitre locked up for the foreseeable future.

Pitre burst onto the scene during his rookie season in 2022. He logged a whopping 147 total tackles with one sacks and five interceptions. Pitre proved right away that he can be an impact player in the NFL.

After trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Texans can now afford to play Pitre at nickel 100% of the time if they wish. Gardner-Johnson and Calen Bullock can hold down the safety spots, while Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter can handle the perimeter.

The Texans could have one of the nastier defenses in the NFL during the 2025 season.

Will the Texans continue adding to their defense in the draft? Or will they turn their attention back towards the offense?

The Texans only have six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 25th overall pick. This is less than a normal season, but certainly enough ammunition for the Texans to work with.

Thankfully, Houston has plugged most of the holes in their starting lineup ahead of the draft. This enables them to draft the best player available at each pick, if that's what they want to do.

All of that said, it would be foolish of the Texans to not take a long look at offensive linemen during the first round.

The Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders back in March. His spot is currently filled by Cam Robinson, who signed a one-year deal during NFL free agency.

Houston needs to find their long-term answer at left tackle, and they may find their answer during the first round.

If the Texans do not draft an offensive lineman in the first round, hopefully they acquire a difference maker at a different position.