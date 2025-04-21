The Houston Texans may be a team willing to deal in the 2025 NFL Draft. How things will play out for all seven rounds remains to be seen. However, NFL insider Adam Schefter predicts trades all over the board.

Schefter said he thinks Texans general manager Nick Caserio will be aggressive, according to espn.com.

“No general manager seems to enjoy making draft weekend deals more than the Texans' Nick Caserio,” Schefter wrote. “During the four drafts he has run, the Texans have made a remarkable 22 trades either shortly before or during the draft.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio believes in moving around

In the 2024 draft, Caserio made a move in the middle of March.

“(Caserio traded) with the Vikings on March 15,” Schefter wrote. “(It) netted Houston the 2025 second-round pick Caserio turned into wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“The trade with the Vikings was just a warmup for draft weekend, when the Texans went on to make three more deals. (They made) two with the Eagles and one with the Lions that involved nine draft picks. As busy as they were last year, it was nothing compared to how active they've been during other drafts.”

Caserio has been serious about finding places to go in the draft to get the players he wants to get.

“During the 2023 draft, (the Texans) made eight trades, including the move up for edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 overall,” Schefter wrote. “During the 2022 draft, they made seven. During the 2021 draft, they made three. If history is any guide, the Texans — who have seven picks this year — will be moving all around the board again this weekend.

Houston currently stands at No. 25 overall. The Texans pick again at No. 58 (Round 2). They have two third-round picks (79 and 89) and that’s where the bulk of their trade power could come from if they want to move up in the first or second round. The Texans also have pick No. 166 (Round 5) along with two in the seventh round at Nos. 236 and 241.

Houston proved to be a team in the mix for a Super Bowl run in 2024. They whipped the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round before bowing out in a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.