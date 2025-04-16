The Houston Texans have a few clear needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Upgrading their offensive line is probably the highest priority for the Texans. Houston traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Washington back in March, leaving a gaping hole on their o-line. One NFL analyst thinks the Texans will aggressively try to solve this problem on April 24th.

ESPN's Field Yates selected the Texans as one NFL team that could trade up in the first round to select an offensive lineman.

“The Texans could certainly line up tomorrow along the offensive line with their updated depth chart, but it feels like the long-term vision is still a work in progress,” Yates wrote on Tuesday. “Out went Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green and Shaq Mason. In come Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and Ed Ingram. Remember, the Texans allowed 54 sacks last season, tied for the third most in the league.”

Yates pointed out that the Texans have plenty of competition from other NFL teams who could draft offensive linemen. He named teams like the Cardinals (16th overall), Bengals (17th overall), Seahawks (18th overall), Chargers (22nd overall), and Vikings (24th overall) as the Texans' main competition.

But who might be on Houston's draft board?

Yates connected the Texans with Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas, Grey Zabel from North Dakota State, Donovan Jackson and Josh Simmons from Ohio State, and Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon.

Any of those players would be an excellent addition to Houston's shaky-looking o-line.

Texans rumored to be high on Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Yates may be onto something by pairing the Texans with Kelvin Banks Jr.

ESPN's Matt Miller also named Banks Jr. as a target for the Texans in a recent article.

“Yeah, the offseason retooling of the offensive line will continue into the draft. The Texans have four picks in the top 90, and expect at least one of those to be a bodyguard for quarterback C.J. Stroud. We've heard from numerous scouts that Houston is high on offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) if he makes it to No. 25. Getting another pass-catching option for Stroud is in play early, too,” Miller wrote on Thursday.

Houston does not appear to have any long-term answers on their offensive line.

Adding someone like Banks Jr. could provide stability for the Texans as they continue to build the roster around C.J. Stroud.