Diontae Johnson wants the NFL world to know who he really is. The new Houston Texans wide receiver isn't “me first.”

Johnson earned that label from fans and analysts after some abrupt fallingouts, most notably with the Baltimore Ravens, who waived him on Dec. 20, not only two months after trading for him. The Texans claimed him three days later.

Houston is now his fourth league stop, but his third this season. Fans and analysts will believe Johnson is a locker-room malcontent. But he feels renewed with the Texans, per NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team Monday. What's Johnson's take on his early experiences with the Texans?

“Team first,” Johnson began. “Everybody is about the team; I’m about the team too.”

Johnson added one more nugget that paints him as a WR embracing his role.

“I'm doing whatever the coach is asking me to do,” Johnson added.

Closer dive at Diontae Johnson in 2024

It's been four years since Johnson's dominating 2021 season. He caught 107 passes, racked up 1,161 yards, and scored eight touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers that season. And looked dead set on becoming the newest star WR in the Steel City — especially for a franchise known for iconic WR play.

Johnson has severely fallen off. His 2024 numbers point to new career lows.

The 28-year-old has caught just 31 passes this season while suiting up for three teams. Johnson has piled only 363 receiving yards and has crossed the goal line three times.

Johnson is positioned to finish with his worst totals yet. Even if the Texans throw him into the first-team offensive huddle in Week 18, he's facing his first non-50 catch campaign in his career. He'll also settle for the fewest yards in a single season.

However, the veteran sounds like he's liking his new surroundings and role with the Texans. Johnson is far removed from his 2021 production. Houston, though, handed him one last '24 opportunity, especially amid some notable injuries in the WR room.

Perhaps Johnson's role increases starting on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. His presence could take on a new meaning the week after the road trip to Nashville — with the chance to possibly face the Steelers or even the Ravens in the first round of the playoffs.