The Texans have decided to use both Case Keenum and Davis Mills in their quest to beat the Browns.

The Houston Texans are looking to do whatever they can to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, though, that involves using both of their backup quarterbacks in Case Keenum and Davis Mills in the wake of C.J. Stroud's second straight missed game, as both guys have taken the field early on for the Texans.

Via Will Kunkel:

“The Texans will be using Case Keenum and Davis Mills today. OC Bobby Slowick lightly hinted at this (so I thought) when he said the team will do ‘whatever it takes' to win this week in regards to the QB position.”

Stroud missed the Texans Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans, and the team opted to roll with Keenum as their starter for the game instead of Mills, which was somewhat surprising. Keenum played the entire way through that game, with Mills staying on the bench in the event Keenum ended up getting hurt.

Apparently, their plan changed against the Browns, as Keenum started the game, but he was surprisingly replaced by Mills on the second drive of the game. Keenum then took the field for Houston's third drive, making it clear that both guys were going to be taking snaps under center in an effort to keep Cleveland off balance.

Early on in the game, this strange strategy has not had much success, as each of these three drives led to the Texans punting the ball, although they did manage to get a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown from Dameon Pierce to help keep them in the game. It will be interesting to see how much either of these guys plays the rest of the way out, and whether or not it ends up leading Houston to victory.