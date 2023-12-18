Coach DeMeco Ryans isn't surprised with Case Keenum's performance

The Houston Texans were without rookie sensation C.J. Stroud on Sunday, but that didn't matter as Case Keenum rose to the occasion. Finishing the game with 229 passing yards including a touchdown, the backup quarterback steered the Texans over the Tennessee Titans, 19-16.

After the game, Keenum naturally drew praise from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“Case stepped up for us. It wasn't too big for him,” Ryans said as per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.

Going undrafted despite making noise in the collegiate ranks, Keenum is already in his 12th season and is proving what experience brings to the table. Not seeing action the entire season, the 35-year-old was initially shaking off the rust to start the game. During the second quarter, Keenum tried connecting with running back Dare Ogunbowale, which resulted in a pick-six by Titans cornerback Elijah Molden. At halftime, Houston trailed Tennessee, 13-3.

Despite excellent defensive stops and field goals by placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, the Texans still trailed by seven points with over five minutes remaining in regulation. However, the highlight of the night came as Keenum managed to connect a risky pass to Dalton Schultz, placing the Texans on the three-yard line. This opened up the opportunity for Keenum to find Noah Brown for the game-tying touchdown.

During overtime, a potential touchdown by Devin Singletary was waved off due to a holding call. In the end, it was Fairbairn who sealed the game, connecting on a 54-yard field goal — his fourth of the night.

Aside from Stroud, the Texans entered the game with injuries to four other players. Regardless, everyone else came to play. And as for Case Keenum, his showing on Sunday might pave the way for more minutes in the future.