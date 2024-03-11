The Houston Texans were unexpectedly competitive in the recently concluded season. They hit the draft jackpot after acquiring CJ Stroud and are now trying to build on their postseason success. One of the best ways to start is to reinforce Coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive squad through NFL Free Agency. They did exactly that as former Tennessee Titans edge Denico Autry becomes the latest addition to the team.
Denico Autry will be heading to the Texans as he is set to sign a $20 million deal for two years, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. $10.5 million in that contract will be guaranteed as DeMeco Ryans gets his next elite pass rusher.
Notably, the Texans lost good defenders due to NFL Free Agency. Jonathan Greenard was the first domino to fall. He will now ink a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. The team might also be anticipating Derek Barnett heading to another team as some speculations suggest that he is headed back to join the Philadelphia Eagles.
Autry could be the veteran who helps young prospects that could be headed to the Texans' defense come the 2024 NFL Draft. His presence also allows Will Anderson Jr. to get a veteran to seek advice from such that the young gun's defensive acumen improves more rapidly. With names like Danielle Hunter being linked to the Texans, this squad looks to be forming a scary defensive core.
Autry's production before signing with the Texans
This edge rusher is more than just a veteran. He has aged like a fine wine since the Oakland Raiders got him back in 2014. He then made the move to the Indianapolis Colts before finally landing with the Titans. In his last season with Tennessee, he notched a career-high on all major statistics. When Autry sights a quarterback, his speed kicks in which got him 11.5 sacks. He also had 50 combined tackles with 20 of them being assisted.
The Texans signed a defensive menace who is peaking at the right time. With his help, the CJ Stroud-led team might be contending for a Super Bowl within the next season. How would you rate this move?