The Houston Texans have disappointed their fans during the first half of the 2025 season. Houston lost 27-19 against Seattle on Monday Night Football, dropping their record to 2-4. Now the Texans are looking at adding defensive depth ahead of an important Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.

The Texans worked out veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Houston needs more depth at cornerback with Jaylin Smith on injured reserve and Alijah Huzzie banged up.

Jacobs started his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Lions back in 2021. Perhaps his best game came against the Packers in Week 4 of the 2023 season. He recorded two interceptions for Jordan Love, helping the Lions win 34-20.

He played for Detroit through the 2023 season and was not retained for 2024.

Jacobs spent training camp with the Rams before the 2024 season, but was released before the regular season. He has not worked out for a team since visiting the Commanders in November of 2024.

It will be interesting to see if Houston ends up signing Jacobs or keeps shopping for a veteran cornerback.

DeMeco Ryans takes blame for Texans' offensive struggles vs. Seahawks

The Texans may need more depth on defense, but the offense has been the real issue in 2025.

Houston only managed 254 total yards on offense during their loss to Seattle. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans took the blame for those struggles.

“We're pressing forward with everybody we have. We're collectively in this together. If you want to point the finger at somebody, put it on me,” Ryans said when asked about OC Nick Caley on Tuesday, per Wilson. “Ultimately, it's my job. We're rolling with what we have. As bad as it seems, we're still one possession from getting that game tied. Can we find a way to make plays to do that? As ugly as it may be, it's about how you finish. We had opportunity to turn it around. It's a team, collectively. We'll stick together as a team and find a way to do that.”

C.J. Stroud has not looked comfortable often during the 2025 season. And it has not helped that running back Joe Mixon has yet to play.

The situation won't get any easier going up against an elite San Francisco defense in Week 8.

Texans vs. 49ers kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.