It's hard to imagine how things could have gone worse for the Houston Texans on Monday night. There certainly was plenty of blame to go around. And head coach DeMeco Ryans decided to bite the bullet about the dreadful offensive game versus the Seahawks.

Ryans talked about the situation involving offensive coordinator Nick Caley, according to a post on X by Aaron Wilson.

“#Texans DeMeco Ryans on Nick Caley and his evaluation of him as OC: ‘We're pressing forward with everybody we have. We're collectively in this together. If you want to point the finger at somebody, put it on me. Ultimately, it's my job. We're rolling with what we have. As bad as it seems, we're still one possession from getting that game tied. Can we find a way to make plays to do that? As ugly as it may be, it's about how you finish. We had opportunity to turn it around. It's a team, collectively. We'll stick together as a team and find a way to do that.' @KPRC2”

You have to admire Ryans for sticking up for his coach. And there are reasons to believe he is spot on, as we will explore.

Texans entered season with hands tied behind their backs

The Texans entered the season with the worst-ranked offensive line in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. And the reasoning was sound.

“The presence of veterans Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason prevented an already shaky Texans' offensive line from being even worse in 2024, and the team cut ties with both this offseason,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “Now there is very little to suggest that the group isn't deserving of the No. 32 ranking ahead of the 2025 season.”

Plus, the ground attack lacked Joe Mixon. It’s almost midseason now, and Mixon still isn’t back. Predictably, the Texans have sputtered along at No. 18 in the league with 106.2 yards rushing per game. And the passing attack is at No. 21. C.J. Stroud has been sacked 15 times, which is tied for ninth-worst in the league.

There just hasn’t been a lot of reason to expect great things. This is a general manager issue because of a poorly constructed roster.

And the roster problems have seeped into the head coach’s corner. The case in point is Ka’imi Fairbairn not doing what he was told on the late kickoff, according to NBC Sports.

“The plan at the end of the game was kicking the ball out of bounds so we could utilize the two minute,” Ryans said. “We did not execute it. Just goes to the entire game, frustrating that we’re not executing the things we’re coached to do.”

It’s bad all around in Houston.