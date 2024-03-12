Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton has revealed that he is in remission following a diagnosis of late-stage Hodgkin lymphoma. Horton shared the positive news on Monday announcing his health update through the Texans' official X account.
The rookie defensive end took a leave from the team late last year citing a “personal health matter” before disclosing his condition on Monday.
“In December 1st, 2023, I received the diagnosis of Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” Horton stated.
“Through God’s grace, I’m blessed to say that I’m currently in remission! I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctors,” Horton's statement continued. “My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey.”
Horton, who played college football at both New Mexico and TCU, was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft draft.
Horton played in 10 games for the Texans in 2023, recording 13 tackles, two quarterback hits, and recovered a fumble. His season-high performance came with three tackles in a 21-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Hodgkin's Lymphoma forced Dylan Horton to step away from the gridiron during his rookie campaign. However, now in remission, the defensive end will look to get back on the field and lead the Texans back into the postseason. As Houston builds out their roster through free agency, they'll be grateful seeing Horton back in their defensive mix.