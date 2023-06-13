There's a plethora of excitement and optimism surrounding the new-look Houston Texans as they set their sights on making a big leap in 2023. After breaking down the Texans' game-by-game predictions, let's take a look at some upcoming position battles where we could see rookies push veterans for playing time and potentially starting roles entering Texans' mandatory minicamp.

WRs Nico Collins and Robert Woods

Nico Collins and free agent addition Robert Woods enter mandatory minicamp atop the Texans' depth chart. Among the top six target leaders from last year, Collins is the only one returning to the Texans' roster.

A former 2021 third-round pick, Collins seems to be entering a make-or-break third season after hauling in just 70 of 126 targets for 927 yards and three touchdowns through his first two injury-plagued seasons. The hype train is picking up steam after Texans Wire's John Crumpler broke down how Collins could play the Julio Jones role in Bobby Slowik's offense.

But Jones was on a completely different level as a generational talent and Nico Collins has yet to put it all together and prove he can stay healthy. Robert Woods is coming off a very disappointing season with the Titans, but he's very confident in a comeback season with the Texans after signing a two-year, $15.3 million deal and fully recovering from his 2021 ACL tear.

Nevertheless, Woods and Nico Collins will face strong competition from John Metchie and Tank Dell.

Metchie recently suffered a hamstring strain after fully recovering from his battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia, but he's fully expected to be ready for the start of training camp. A versatile, instinctive receiver and proficient route-runner, Metchie is a naturally gifted separator who still has a real chance to emerge as the top target for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Third-round rookie receiver Tank Dell, who Stroud actually recruited to stay in Houston, could also earn a prominent role quickly, thanks to his smooth route running and exceptional vertical quickness and body control. Veteran Noah Brown and rookie Xavier Hutchinson will also compete for snaps towards the bottom of the WR depth chart.

One of the leading contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud has a real shot to deliver on some of the Texans' intriguing season specials, with an underrated supporting cast.

DE Jerry Hughes

Jerry Hughes was the top pass rusher on the Texans' roster last year, racking up nine sacks and 58 total pressures. But he'll turn 35 before the start of the season and Houston added a few notable edge rushers this offseason, including No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson, fourth-round pick Dylan Horton, and free agent additions Jacob Martin and Chase Winovich.

Jonathan Greenard also returns healthy after missing a majority of last year following a breakout 2022 season. We still expect Hughes to open the season as a starter on the Texans' roster opposite Will Anderson, but more snaps will be siphoned this season with the return of Greenard and Martin and the arrival of Horton and Winovich.

LB Christian Kirksey

The Texans signed Denzel Perryman earlier this offseason to a cheap, one-year deal. At the age of 30 with a rather lengthy injury history, Perryman isn't exactly a long-term solution. But the versatile run-and-hit linebacker is a significant upgrade on run-away-from-contact linebacker Christian Kirksey.

Kirksey is heralded for his presence off-the-field, but he struggled immensely last season in every phase of the game and was far too often seen running in the opposite direction from ball carriers. Houston can save $5 million by releasing Kirksey.

Perryman has extensive experience at middle linebacker and on the strong side. Just a year removed from a Pro Bowl appearance, Perryman brings much-needed toughness, intelligence, and a hard-hitting presence to the middle of Houston's defense. He's at his best when defending the run, which is pivotal for a Texans defense that gave up the most rushing yards and the second-most rushing touchdowns in the league last year.

If the Texans stick Perryman on the strong side, don't be surprised if rookie fifth-round pick Henry To'oTo'o quickly overtakes the starting job at middle linebacker over Kirksey.

With DeMeco Ryans' immense success in developing mid-to-late-round linebackers, To'oTo'o is one to watch as he learns the ropes and reunites with college teammate Christian Harris, who impressed as a rookie.

Bonus: CB Steven Nelson

And while he won't be pushed by any rookies, it's worth mentioning cornerback Steven Nelson, who could be a potential trade target later in the offseason, or potentially during the season ahead of the trade deadline.

Entering his ninth NFL season and a contract year with the Texans, Nelson missed the voluntary portion of Houston's offseason program, but he's attending the Texans' mandatory minicamp.

Nelson performed very well in his first season in Houston, giving up just 253 air yards and 9.9 yards per reception. Both metrics were his lowest totals in the past five seasons, and he's remained healthy over that stretch. Nelson, 30, has also embraced his role as a mentor for talented second-year defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre.

“It means a lot, man, to kind of be a helping hand to those guys and reach back and bring somebody else with me,” Nelson said, via KPRC's Aaron Wilson. “I’m always an open book when it comes to the younger guys and their improvement and success. I’ve always shared with them and give them a different perspective.”

Nevertheless, the biggest strength on the Texans' roster is the secondary. Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre form a versatile and dynamic and duo at safety and Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas are two of the better slot corners in the league. If Derek Stingley Jr. can stay healthy, he has the potential to be one of the NFL's top 2023 breakout stars in DeMeco Ryans' defense.

Houston also signed former Seahawks and Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a one-year, $4.5 million contract last month, and ESPN recently moved Griffin to a starter over Nelson on their projected Texans depth chart.