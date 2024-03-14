The Houston Texans have made a monumental move during the 2024 NFL free agency period to bolster their CJ Stroud-led offense. After losing Devin Singletary to the New York Giants, the Texans traded for Bengals RB Joe Mixon. Now, both sides have agreed to a contract extension.
Texans secure Mixon with long-term contract extension
Joe Mixon has signed a three-year, $27 million contract extension including $13 million guaranteed from Houston, per Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old looks to help take the already-sound Texans offense to a higher level.
Mixon spent his first seven seasons with the Bengals before the team moved in a different direction. During his time in Cincinnati, Mixon earned one Pro Bowl selection during the 2021-22 season. The honor came after he rushed for a career-high 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ironically, Mixon's best year was the same year the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl 56. However, Cincinnati fell short, losing 23-20 to a stacked Los Angeles Rams team. Nevertheless, Mixon continued to produce steadily.
The former Oklahoma Sooner comes off a 2023-24 season where he played a career-high 17 games, amassing 1,034 yards and nine TDs. Mixon looks to use his experience and skill to help Houston make a deeper run.
The Texans are a greater threat with Joe Mixon
Houston finished the 23-24 season at 10-7 and was the top team in the AFC South. As a result, the Texans made the NFL Playoffs as an AFC Wild Card. The team stunningly defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-14 under the leadership of CJ Stroud.
Unfortunately, Houston lost 34-10 to the Baltimore Ravens in the following round. Nevertheless, the squad will boast a promising lineup in 2024.
After his impressive year, Stroud continues to be the talk of the town. He won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. With Joe Mixon by his side, Stroud looks to lead the Texans to another great AFC showing.