Joe Mixon had some choice words after the Houston Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but he was fined for something he didn't even say.

The league fined Mixon $25,000 for saying “Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are trash and bias,” after the game. The thing is that those words never came out of his mouth, and it was from a story that Sports Illustrated wrote.

What Mixon actually said was “Everybody know how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs hands. The whole world see, man.”

After the fine, Mixon called out the NFL on X, formerly Twitter, saying I’m getting fined by the NFL for what someone else said. What’s next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a NHL game!”

It looks as if Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, will defend and appeal the fine, and there's a very good chance that it will be rescinded.

Texans open up about controversial call during vs. Chiefs

In the second quarter of the Texans' game against the Chiefs, Will Anderson was called for a roughing the passer call on Patick Mahomes when the contact seemed to be incidental. The Chiefs ended that drive with a field goal, and after the game, head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the questionable calls against them.

“We knew going into this game that it was us vs. everybody,” Ryans said. “Going with what we were up against, we can't make the mistakes that we made. Self-inflicted mistakes, Special teams, not converting kicks. We didn't protect the quarterback.”

When Anderson was asked about the call, he had almost the same response as Ryans.

“We knew it was going to be us against the refs going into this game,” Anderson said. “I talked to you guys earlier this week, and I was just saying, like, man, we gotta go out there, and we've got to do us better. And, you know, in some instances we didn't do that. In some instances, we did. We've just gotta keep going, man. Next offseason, we get the guys together, and everybody just coming together and keep building that team chemistry to get passed this hump.”

There may be a lot of players in the league who think that it's hard to play in Kansas City, especially factoring in their dominance at home.