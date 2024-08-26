The Houston Texans are expected to be a force again in 2024 after CJ Stroud led them to the playoffs last season. Offensively, this team is especially stacked with fantastic depth in many positions, including wide receiver. John Metchie III has proven to be a key piece and he's shining in preseason, which has led to trade rumors swirling.

Via Jordan Schultz:

“Sources: Multiple teams have reached out to the Texans to see if WR John Metchie III would be available in trade due to the plethora of receivers on their roster. It’s unclear if Houston would move him, but several team are keeping a close eye. The former 2nd-round pick out of Alabama had 10 catches for 100 yards and a TD in the preseason.”

As Schultz mentioned, it's unknown if the Texans would even be willing to trade Metchie III. Although he may not be a first-stringer for Houston, the former Alabama standout should still see his fair share of targets in '24.

Texans are deep at wide receiver

The Texans drafted John Metchie III in the second round in 2022 but he didn't play that year due to a battle with leukemia. In his first NFL season in '23, the wideout played in 16 games, reeling in 16 catches for 158 yards as a backup.

Houston went out and traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason and he'll now be Stroud's top target. Nico Collins and Tank Dell will likely be the other starters. Dell returns after an injury in Week 13 last year while Collins just signed a new deal.

Considering the talent at WR, there is always the chance the Texans will entertain trade calls for Metchie III if they don't see him having a larger role with the team. Considering the type of player he was at Bama, he is definitely capable of starting at the NFL level.

Metchie III had two receptions for 21 yards on Saturday in preseason action in a win over the Los Angeles Rams. It will be interesting to see if Metchie III is wearing a Texans jersey in Week 1 on September 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.