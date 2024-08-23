With Joe Mixon looking healthy in camp, and C.J. Stroud turning the heads of opposing quarterbacks, the Houston Texans seem to be on the right track. And their roster is good enough to watch for two potential surprise preseason roster cuts before Week 1.

In that unwanted place are wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Desmond King. Woods has been in the NFL for 11 seasons while the 29-year-old King is a seven-year veteran.

Texans WR Robert Woods may get lost in shuffle

First, the Texans have a wide receiver room that could line up against any other in the NFL. In fact, with target eaters Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins at the forefront, and big-play specialist Tank Dell emerging from the background, Stroud would almost have to work hard in the wrong direction not to have a great season.

It may seem like Woods belongs in the next wave, but there are issues in the forms of John Metchie III, Noah Brown, and Steven Sims. Brown seems like the No. 4 guy in this group, and it appears Metchie solidified his spot with good preseason work while Woods hasn’t matched the performances. Meanwhile, Sims’ abilities on special teams make him too valuable to cut.

Woods may be the odd man out with likely only six receivers on the roster,

WR Robert Woods' career peaked with Rams

His career peaked in Los Angeles, including back-to-back 1,000-yard performances in 2018-19. He only score eight touchdowns, but totaled 176 receptions. He came back in 2020 with 90 more catches, but only 936 yards — although he matched his 2018 touchdown total with six. Since then, he’s been a marginal receiver. He has become more of an injury fill-in guy, but has value in that role.

Woods said in the past he knew what kind of expectations came from this offense, according to houstontexans.com.

“Receivers are asked to do a lot,” Woods said. “That's obviously run crisp routes, make plays down the field, be able to take the ball for short catches, get a lot of yack, and make guys miss. Being able to get sweeps and being able to block D-ends. This offense, receivers, are asked to be a true playmaker and play everywhere on the field.”

However, at this stage of his career, Woods can’t bring that A game week in and week out. He might be better served joining a receiver room lacking in depth, like the Patriots or Commanders. He’s still valuable enough to command attention if the Texans decide to go another route.

It has been a journeyman career for King, who started with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He found his best footing with the Texans, starting 25 games over two seasons (2021-22). Last year he split time between the Steelers and Texans, totaling three starts. His career high in interceptions is three and his totaled 93 tackles in 2021.

CB Desmond King saw good things in Houston

King said he came back to the Texans this season because of what the team had in place, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

“I wouldn’t say that’s the only reason I’m back,” King said. “I’m going on my fourth year in Houston. I’ve done seen the evolution of the team and the organization just being here for those first couple of years and seeing where it’s at now, knowing my capability and what I can bring to the team, why not be here with Houston? We’re an up-and-coming team and we’re here to stay. We’re just getting ready for the season and I’m here.”

However, King may not be able to stick around to enjoy the ride. He still has work left to avoid being cut.

Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter are locked in as starters. Jeff Okudah and his never-completely-tapped potential probably won’t get cut. That puts King in a group with D’Angelo Ross and Myles Bryant trying to secure a couple of spots. Being able to return punts gives King a shot to hang around.

King said his focus is on the team, not his status on the bubble.

“Just honestly, it’s all about staying focused on the goal,” King said. “We know what kind of team we have. That said, you see it every day in the locker room. It’s what we do when we go out there on that field. Yeah, we have the noise. We have the hype behind us, but that’s not out there on that practice field when we’re out there working. That’s what it’s about. We’re out there putting blood, sweat and tears in every day. We know what we have and we’ve got to believe in what we have, and that’s what really matters.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans sets high bar

King has toughness on his side, something Ryans said he wants on his defense, according to espn.com.

“When we play defense, we want people to put on our tape and see that we're bringing it,” Ryans said. “We're going to be a physical unit. We're physical in practice, and we're physical in the game. We don't change up our identity. Whenever we step on the field, we're going to be a physical unit and that's what you have to be if you expect to play defense here in Houston.”

Newcomer Danielle Hunter, a defensive end, said Ryans is teaching good things.

“(He) is putting in the culture of how to be a ball hawk. His mentality instills into us, and it just rubs off,” Hunter. said. “You can tell that guys are having fun out there — making plays, moving fast, swarming to the ball — so it feels like the defensive mindset that he has, and that he's tried to put it into the defense, has come a long way.”