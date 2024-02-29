Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil earned his fourth Pro Bowl appearance last season despite fighting through nagging injuries and missing three games. After a minor “cleanup” procedure once 2023 came to a close, expect him to be even more effective protecting franchise quarterback CJ Stroud's blindside going forward.
Tunsil reportedly underwent knee surgery shortly after Houston's season ended with a Divisional Round road playoff loss to the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and is expected to make a “swift” recovery in time for 2024.
“Texans star LT Laremy Tunsil recently underwent knee surgery following the season, source said, a cleanup of an issue that arose this season when Tunsil spent some time on the injury report. He’ll make a swift recovery,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday.
Tunsil played in the Texans' season-opener but missed his team's next three games due to a knee injury. He returned to the lineup in Week 4, starting every remaining game of the regular season and playoffs while fighting through nagging knee pain. The 29-year-old played just 20 offensive snaps in Houston's blow victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, a reflection of the Texans building an early lead and keeping him as fresh as possible for the postseason more than a major increase in his discomfort.
Tunsil earned a solid 73.4 grade from Pro Football Focus last season, allowing five sacks and committing 10 penalties. His reliable play on the left side of the offensive line helped Stroud emerge as a true difference-maker in his NFL debut, winning offensive Rookie of the Year while spearheading Houston's turnaround from a longtime bottom-dweller to a present and future contender in the AFC.