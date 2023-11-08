The Houston Texans look like they got the best quarterback from the 2023 NFL Draft halfway through the season. After C.J. Stroud pulled off an improbable comeback drive to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, he garnered a huge increase in attention for his poise under a high-pressure situation.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke on Stroud's best traits that allowed him to pull off such a win.

“I think his personality, you feel it,” Caserio said. “You feel his presence in a room with him. There's a confidence, a competitiveness, there's an edge in a good way. He has a balance of confidence and humility. Like you believe in yourself, but you also have to make sure that there are times when you take a step back and you put your ego aside. That’s him,” via Peter Schrager.

What qualities did ⁦@HoustonTexans⁩ GM Nick Caserio see from CJ Stroud before Draft? “A balance of confidence and humility. Like you believe in yourself, but you also have to make sure that there are times when you take a step back and you put your ego aside. That’s him.” pic.twitter.com/v5W1ZEYXOR — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 8, 2023

Stroud's confidence shined as he led the Texans down the field with little time on the clock. Despite Baker Mayfield taking the lead seconds before with a touchdown to Cade Otton, Stroud was fully composed as he drove Houston down the field before completing a couple huge passes to Tank Dell, including the game-winner.

In the Texans' 39-37 win, Stroud went 30-42 for 470 yards and five touchdowns. His yardage total broke the rookie record for most passing yards in a single-game by a rookie while his five touchdowns tied another single-game rookie record.

C.J. Stroud is on pace to break several more rookie records and is the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. This year he has completed 62% of his passes for 2,270 yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

Stroud and the Texans take on the Cincinnati Bengals next.