By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Houston Texans have placed running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. As the NFL requires any player on IR to miss at least four games, Pierce’s rookie campaign has now come to an end.

Pierce suffered a notable ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Texans’ Week 14 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. While Pierce did limp off the field after sustaining the ailment, he taped up his ankle and attempted to return to the contest, but head coach Lovie Smith ultimately decided that it was best to rule out the rookie running back for the remainder of the contest.

Pierce finished with 78 rushing yards and one touchdown run against the Cowboys.

During his press conference on Monday, Smith noted that he was hopeful that Pierce’s ankle ailment would end up being a “short-term” concern.

Pierce wound up being sidelined from each of the Texans’ three practices ahead of their Week 15 home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was later ruled out for the contest, and in the big picture, his appearance against the Cowboys will be the last that the team will see from him in his rookie campaign.

Pierce’s debut season in Houston comes to an end after 13 games played, where he logged 1,104 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. It will be noteworthy to see whether Pierce did enough to be awarded the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.