We've got the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs enters its second round this weekend, with only eight teams left fighting to win the Lombardi Trophy. Both of these teams met back just a few weeks ago, with Kansas City coming out on top. Can Houston get revenge en route to an AFC Title game? Let's find out!

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Houston Texans will beat Kansas City Chiefs 26-23 and advance to the AFC Championship game. Held to just six points in the first three quarters, Houston scored 20 points in the final fifteen minutes to upset the defending Super Bowl champs. Sorry Travis Kelce, you won't be proposing to Taylor Swift after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the fourth time.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 0 3 3 20 26 KC 7 9 0 7 23

Two main factors that led to the Texans' win was their defense, as well as K Ka'imi Fairbairn. Fairbairn scored 14 of the team's 26 points, converting three field goals to help win the game. His 46 yard field-goal at the end sent the Texans to the penultimate game of the playoffs.

Of course, credit also goes to the defense, who held Kansas City to just seven points in the second half. Additionally, they forced the Chiefs to go for a field goal three separate times in the second quarter to keep the game close.

Houston finally took their first lead in the fourth quarter when Nico Collins caught a 56 yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud. They never let go, tacking on another field goal to make it 23-16. Chiefs' WR DeAndre Hopkins tied things up with a five yard touchdown reception. But the 42 seconds they gave the Texans were just enough to let them score in the final moments.

With the win, the Texans advance to the AFC Championship. They'll face either the Buffalo Bills – who they stomped earlier this year -, or the Baltimore Ravens – who stomped them earlier this year. Regardless, expect fierce competition as both teams fight for a Super Bowl appearance.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

KC – Marquise Brown 14 Yd Pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick), 4:50 (KC 7-0)

Second Quarter:

KC – Harrison Butker, 46 Yd FG, 12:14 (KC 10-0)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 42 Yd FG, 8:00 (KC 10-3)

KC – Harrison Butker, 20 Yd FG, 2:32 (KC 13-3)

KC – Harrison Butker, 25 Yd FG, 0:01 (KC 16-3)

Third Quarter:

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 25 Yd FG, 10:01 (KC 16-6)

Fourth Quarter:

HOU – Joe Mixon, 1 Yd run (Ka'imi Fairbairn kick), 14:57 (KC 16-13)

HOU – Nico Collins 56 Yd pass from C.J. Stroud (Ka'imi Fairbairn kick), 11:11 (HOU 20-16)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 29 Yd FG, 3:53 (HOU 23-16)

KC – DeAndre Hopkins 5 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker kick) 0:42 (Tiedd 23-23)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 46 Yd FG, 0:01 (HOU 26-23)

Overall, that wraps up our Texans vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Overall, feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 191-87 since Week 1 of the Regular Season (including playoffs). During the Wild Card Round, Madden 25 correctly predicted four out of six matchups. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

