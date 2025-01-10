The Houston Texans need not worry about lame ramblings of former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. But they do have to deal with their postseason fatal flaw. Here is the Texans’ X-factor for their playoff game against the Chargers, and it’s not quarterback C.J. Stroud.

In the AFC Wild-Card round, the Texans will take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers. Houston closed the season with two losses in its last three games, including a 31-2 debacle against the Ravens.

Who will be able to step up for the Texans and give them a puncher’s chance to advance? The answer is …

WR Nico Collins must produce huge numbers

This isn’t a game where Collins can turn in a standard effort. Over the last four games, he;’s failed to top 60 yards while somehow reaching the end zone three times.

For this game, Collins must deliver a eight-to-10 catches with well over 100 yards and a pair of scores. That’s a lot to ask, but that’ what the Texans will need.

Harbaugh pulled no punches about Collins’ abilities, according to texanswire.com.

“Nico Collins is elite,” Harbaugh said. “They’ve got great playmakers, great competitors. It’s gonna take our A-game. We’ll turn all our preparation and focus towards the Texans. I know we’re gonna have to play good, that I can tell ya.”

Nico Collins will need support from C.J. Stroud

Stroud will have to have one of his better games of the year. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said his teams knows what Stroud brings, according to houstontexans.com.

“He's a great player,” Harbaugh said. “All the talent is there, and the courage. So many times I've seen a defender come right at him and he just stands in there. He lets them get close enough, knows they're going to hit him, and then he's able to get the ball up, over them, around them. We're talking 16-18-yard in-breaking, dig routes, or routes to the sideline. He's a great guy and tremendous competitor.”

And Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter chimed in about Stroud.

“He's got great arm talent,” Minter said. “He's a rhythm player. A really electric talent. He can sit back there and take hits and deliver throws, (and) he can stand in pressure and get rid of the ball over people. (Also,) he can make every throw. He throws an elite deep ball on some of the shot type of plays that they do. (Plus,) he can throw on the run going both directions, (and) avoid rushers. There's not a lot that he can't do. We have our hands full. Major challenge. Much respect to C.J.. He's developed into a top, top tier type of guy in this league.”

DeMeco Ryans knows how good Collins is

Earlier this season, Ryans assessed Collins’ status among the league’s top threats on the perimeter, according to click2houston.com.

“Nico, great player, best receiver in the league,” Ryans said.

But, like others, Ryans said Stroud has to get him the ball, according to houstontexans.com.

“C.J. is authentic, he's real,” Ryans said. “As you evolve as a leader, be authentic to yourself. You don't have to make up anything or make up a speech or make up something to say to guys. C.J. is being C.J. And that's what our guys feed off. C.J. being himself (and) understanding it's not all on him as a leader. It's all of our guys just buying in (and) doing what they have to do.

“C.J. understands a lot of guys are looking up to him, and he takes that role seriously, but it's not a heavy weight for him because we have other leaders around him, other guys that step up. We're all in a good spot. It's the playoffs. Can we be the best team on Saturday? That's all that matters for us.”

How important is Nico Collins to WR room?

With Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs out for the year, the Texans have been left with the following catch-and-yardage look heading into the playoffs:

Collins — 68 catches for 1,006 yards

John Metchie III — 24 for 254

Robert Woods — 20 for 203

Xavier Hutchinson — 12 for 117

Diontae Johnson — 2 for 12

That’s a rather giant dropoff from WR1 to WR2 and beyond. Look for the Chargers to pay extreme attention to Collins. If Metchie and Johnson don’t step up, it could be a long afternoon for the Texans’ offense.

Fortunately, the Texans have gotten decent production from tight end Dalton Schultz. He has 53 catches for 532 yards and a pair of touchdowns.