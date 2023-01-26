A multitude of Texas A&M players entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, including cornerback Brian George. The versatile defensive back opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 1, and he then announced his commitment to UCF later in the month.

However, George will not be taking his talents to UCF for the 2023 campaign, as he flipped his commitment from the Knights to the Houston Cougars earlier this week. George, who featured at Texas A&M for three seasons, has already enrolled at Houston.

All now-former Aggies players who entered the transfer portal last month have their own reasons as to why they decided to leave the program following a roller-coaster 2022 season. For George, as he told FOX 26, there were several reasons why he left Texas A&M, including his belief that he was not necessarily on the same page with Aggies defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

“We just didn’t click,” George said. “I started like the first three games, but I felt like, for one, I wasn’t playing as much as I needed to be playing because that was supposed to be my draft year. I was gonna declare for the draft after last season, but how my last year ended at A&M, it wasn’t good enough.

“I wasn’t on the field enough. So I had to come back for another year. We were losing at the same time. So that didn’t make it any better.”

George added that he left Texas A&M on good terms with head coach Jimbo Fisher, who wanted him to stay put with the program.

“Jimbo and I were pretty cool,” George said. “Honestly, he didn’t want me to leave, but it was a decision I made on my own.”

George also considered Arkansas over the past month, but in the end, he felt that Houston was just the right fit for him.

“It was a big need for defensive backs and one of my closest friends, Damarion Williams, Pepe, had great success here and me and him came from JUCO together,” George said. “That was a big deal too.”

George played in 11 games over his three-season run with the SEC side. The former four-star recruit is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he took part in 112 snaps for the Aggies in regular season play.