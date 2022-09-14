The Texas A&M football program faces a very urgent moment in a Week 3 college football game against the Miami Hurricanes. Jimbo Fisher watched his Aggies football machine break down against App State. Texas A&M Miami comes down to Fisher’s ability to find a way to solve the Aggies’ problems.

Here are the central changes Fisher and A&M must make if they are to rescue their season and change the conversation surrounding this program’s future.

4) Texas A&M football changes: Demand more from Haynes King

If you remember, Texas A&M seemed to have no chance of saving its season last year. The Aggies football outlook was bleak heading into the night game against Nick Saban and Alabama. What changed in that A&M upset of the Crimson Tide? Jimbo Fisher trusted his quarterback to throw downfield, take shots, and score. A&M found openings in the Alabama secondary and scored 41 points. What happened with Zach Calzada in 2021 needs to happen with Haynes King in 2022. Everything looks grim for the Aggies right now, but Fisher needs to create an attack-oriented offensive game plan and tell King to execute it. Fisher tabbed King as his starter. If a coach rides with a one player as his QB1, he needs to put the game in his hands and not baby him or protect him.

If King — who passed for only 97 yards against App State — can’t prove he can hit downfield shots and generate meaningful production in the passing game, he shouldn’t be the starter. Give him a real game plan and force him to be better. Playing it safe won’t work.

3) Find a go-to receiver

The Aggies pulled in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. Receivers were supposed to be part of the new-look roster. Now is the time to prove it. King needs to establish a rapport with his young receivers and unlock value from the passing game. If the Aggies’ elite recruits really are worthy of their lofty ranking, they’ll make meaningful contributions in a big game such as this one. The veteran receivers on the roster also need to make a statement in this game. Guys need to help Haynes King and give him a chance to thrive.

2) Aggressive front seven

Texas A&M didn’t play terrible defense against App State, but it didn’t play well, either. The Aggies didn’t force any turnovers against the Mountaineers. They were not able to impose their will on App State. Miami’s offensive line struggled for two and a half quarters last week against a not-very-good Southern Miss team. That offensive line might be better than it showed in Week 2, but the point remains that it hasn’t been particularly strong. A&M needs to expose the current weaknesses along Miami’s offensive front. The Aggies need to get to Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and force a turnover or two which could change the flow of the game and create a short field for A&M’s struggling offense. An Aggies football win requires at least one takeaway in Texas A&M Miami.

1) Texas A&M Miami Week 3 college football adjustment: third-down defense

The biggest stat of the loss to App State was this: App State held the ball for 41 minutes and 29 seconds. Texas A&M had the ball for less than 19 minutes. Jimbo Fisher knows that is unacceptable.

The second-biggest stat for Texas A&M football in the loss to App State: It allowed 9 of 20 third-down conversions and 3 of 5 fourth-down conversions. Essentially, App State was 12 of 20 on third downs if you count subsequent fourth-down conversions. A&M has to get off the field on third downs. This is connected to the aggression from the front seven, creating havoc instead of allowing an opponent to move the chains.