Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Former Texas A&M starting quarterback Haynes King has entered the transfer portal. Haynes will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer.

Via 247Sports Chris Hummer:

“Texas A&M QB Haynes King has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer,

@247SportsPortal has learned. He was the Aggies’ season-opening starter each of the last two seasons”

Haynes King, a former four-star recruit, joined Texas A&M in the class of 2020. During his time at the school, injuries and poor production played a role in keeping him off of the field.

After redshirting his freshman season, King earned the starting nod in year two. He appeared in two games, throwing for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Unfortunately, a season-ending injury ended his year early.

In 2022, King once again earned the starting nod. While leading the team as QB1, he struggled to be productive. He appeared in six total games, throwing for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Ultimately Texas A&M chose to take the ball out of Hayes King’s hands. Instead, they turned to freshman quarterback Conner Weigman and former LSU quarterback Max Johnson.

Weigman played well, totaling 896 passing yards and eight touchdowns while throwing zero interruptions on the season. It appears that he could very well be the starter heading into the 2023 season.

Haynes King will likely find a new school in the near future. He has shown flashes of potential throughout his collegiate career and could contribute in a big way somewhere, given the opportunity. With the season winding down, he is just one of several big-name players that will be entering the transfer portal.