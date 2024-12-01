Twenty-year NFL veteran Drew Brees may have gone to Purdue, but he always wanted to go to Texas A&M. At least that is what he told Johnny Manziel ahead of the 2024 Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry game.

Before the annual rivalry game kicked off, the two former quarterbacks were seen on camera embracing on the sidelines. With a Texas A&M all-access pass, Brees could be heard telling Manziel that he “always wanted to be an Aggie.”

Taking Brees' comments into consideration, Manziel likely played out the 45-year-old's ideal collegiate career. In two years in College Station, Manziel led the Aggies to a 20-6 record while accounting for 93 total touchdowns. He also notably became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

Instead of attending Texas A&M, Brees ended up playing four years at Purdue. While he may not have attended his dream school, Brees does not have much to regret about his own record-breaking collegiate days. Twenty-three years after he was selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, Brees is still the Boilermaker's all-time leading passer.

After retiring from the NFL, Brees would briefly return to Purdue in 2022 as an assistant coach. He has since returned to pursuing his potential next career as a broadcasting analyst.

Why is Drew Brees a Texas A&M fan?

Over two decades after his graduation from Purdue, Drew Brees is still an avid Boilermakers fan. However, his original fandom of Texas A&M has evidently never faded away, even with his own direct affiliation.

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Brees has routinely commented on his die-hard fandom for the Aggies growing up. Brees wanted to play for one of the Texas-based schools in college but was not pursued by either of them, forcing him to leave his hometown and travel to West Lafayette.

While his high school numbers were impressive, Brees' size and lack of arm strength have routinely hampered him. Twenty years of NFL success blatantly proved that narrative false but his physical stature was all scouts could see in him entering every step up in competition.