By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Drew Brees is set for a stunning return to football. The legendary NFL quarterback is returning to Purdue University, where he played his college football, in order to serve as an assistant coach for the Boilermakers’ upcoming Citrus Bowl clash against LSU. According to Ross Dellenger, Brees will be an interim assistant coach for Purdue amid the turnover from head coach Jeff Brohm’s move to Louisville.

With Ryan Walters set to take over as the Boilermakers’ head coach, Brees is coming in to help the team prepare for its bowl game vs. LSU. Brian Brohm is set to serve as interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl, with defensive coordinator Mark Hagen on play-calling duties. They’ll get some assistance from one of the program’s all-time great quarterbacks.

Walters revealed he was ecstatic to have Brees on board, via ESPN.

“When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true. Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget.”

Purdue and LSU face off in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2, 2023. As part of his role as an assistant, Brees will be eligible to work with Purdue’s football program and the student-athletes, while also help with recruitment. It’s unclear what level of involvement Brees will have on the recruiting front, if any at all, considering this is just a temporary role for the former Boilermakers QB.

Brees and Co. will have their work cut out for them, however, with multiple Purdue football players already announcing their intention to skip the bowl game. Among those set to miss the game are quarterback Aiden O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones, as well as cornerback Corey Trice.