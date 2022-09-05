Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher reveals true feelings on expanded 12-team college playoff

Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher recently revealed his thoughts on the expanded 12-team college football playoff, per Travis L. Brown.

“Jimbo Fisher said he’s for the expanded playoff, because he believes it will bring bowl games back to relevancy. Said will bring more excitement to the regular season as well,” Brown tweeted.

Bowl games have arguably fallen out of national relevancy. Fans of specific schools still pay plenty of attention to their team’s bowl games. However, they have decreased in overall popularity to an extent. Jimbo Fisher believes that the 12-team expanded college football playoff will help draw interest.

Additionally, Jimbo Fisher stated that the expanded playoff will provide more excitement during the regular season. His bowl game opinion can be debated. But debating the increased excitement as a result of the expansion decision is almost impossible. There will be a dramatic increase in teams with chances to make the postseason. Every single game will be important for playoff hopefuls.

There are teams that understand the odds of them sneaking into the playoff is almost impossible given the current 4-team format. But those teams’ confidence will grow with a 12-team format. Jimbo Fisher certainly makes a good point here.

Fisher led Texas A&M football to a convincing 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State to open the 2022 regular season. The Aggies would obviously love to make the playoffs this season. But that will provide difficult with juggernauts such as Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State standing in their way. One would figure Jimbo Fisher is excited for the 12-team expansion as Texas A&M’s postseason odds will see a major uptick.