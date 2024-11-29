Texas A&M football (8-3) is gearing up for a massive face-off with the Texas Longhorns (10-1) on Saturday, one that is about far more than just the renewal of a century-long rivalry. The Aggies can become masters of havoc by winning in Kyle Field and then claiming the SEC Championship in Mercedes-Benz Stadium next weekend. Head coach Mike Elko is somehow finding time to top off his full plate with a major recruiting coup.

Four-star quarterback Brady Hart is flipping his commitment to Texas A&M, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-5 talent out of Indialantic, Florida had been pledged to Michigan since June but is choosing to head south following the big Bryce Underwood news. Initially slated to join the 2026 recruiting class, Hart is now reclassifying for 2025. He is the No. 19 QB in the group, per On3.com.

Texas A&M football is interesting again and should be for a while

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes stole headlines on Thanksgiving night after pulling in four prospects, but the Aggies are making plenty of noise on the recruiting battlefield themselves. A quarterback room that was bogged down in uncertainty early in the season might now be fairly crowded next year.

Freshman Marcel Reed is showing promise under center after winning the job from Conner Weigman. While he does lean heavily on his mobility (441 rushing yards and six touchdowns), the former four-star commit is starting to flaunt his passing prowess with more regularity. He completed 22 of his 35 attempts for 297 yards and three TDs in the brutal Week 13 loss to Auburn.

Mike Elko will entrust Reed to use his entire arsenal to upend No. 3 Texas. A star-making performance with the season on the line would make it incredibly difficult to throw someone else into the starting QB role for 2025.

For now, though, Texas A&M football has an abundance of riches at the ever-important position. Brady Hart will be watching closely as his future school battles its nemesis in College Station on Saturday night, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.