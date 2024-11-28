Quinn Ewers will lead No. 3 Texas football into hostile territory in Week 14 as the Longhorns renew their storied rivalry with No. 20 Texas A&M in College Station.

The Aggies were ahead of the curve when they left the Big 12 for the SEC years ago, but with the Longhorns now joining them, one of college football's greatest rivalries is officially restored. Few anticipated, however, that this first meeting as conference foes would carry such significant implications.

Both teams are in the hunt under the 12-team College Football Playoff format, but the stakes are different for each. For Texas, there's a bit of breathing room due to their lone loss. Still, a defeat would knock them out of the SEC Championship Game.

For Texas A&M, the pressure is even greater. After a disappointing performance against Auburn last weekend, the Aggies must beat the Longhorns to earn their shot at the SEC title game.

Texas is aiming to take the next step after falling one win short of making the national championship last season. However, their path just got more challenging with Ewers nursing a lingering ankle sprain sustained during last week’s win over Kentucky. ESPN's Pete Thamel provided an update on the quarterback’s condition, per SI.

“I was told it's a low-grade ankle sprain for Quinn Ewers that is going to be lingering into that Texas A&M game,” Thamel reported. “Sources told me today that Quinn Ewers is still slated to start for the Longhorns in College Station on Saturday night. I've been told he's rehabbing feverishly. … So the reality for Quinn Ewers is that he won't be 100 percent on Saturday, but he's working to be the best version of himself.”

With Ewers playing through injury, the dynamic of this rivalry matchup is sure to be impacted. Now, let’s dive into our bold predictions for Quinn Ewers against Texas A&M in Week 14.

Quinn Ewers will have zero or negative rushing yardage against Texas A&M

This might be one of those “duh” predictions, but don’t expect much—or any—rushing from Quinn Ewers on Saturday night against the Aggies. The bum ankle is one thing, but overall, Ewers’ rushing totals this season have been downright atrocious. In fact, it’s been a recurring theme throughout his career.

Granted, Ewers isn’t supposed to be some dual-threat quarterback, but his -64 rushing yards on the season, a career-high, is glaring. He’s had only one game with positive rushing yardage this year—a modest seven-yard effort.

One factor to watch is how head coach Steve Sarkisian adjusts his play-calling to accommodate Ewers’ injury. Expect quick throws from inside the pocket to limit Ewers’ movement as much as possible. Keeping him upright and stationary will be critical.

Quinn Ewers won’t finish the game, replaced by Arch Manning

It feels almost inevitable that Ewers won’t make it through the entire game. Whether Texas A&M’s defense targets his injury or Sarkisian opts to pull him to preserve his health with the playoffs on the line, it’s likely that Arch Manning will see some snaps under center.

Fortunately for Texas, Manning is a more-than-capable backup if the situation becomes dire. Much will depend on how well the Longhorns’ offensive line handles Texas A&M’s defensive front and whether they can keep the pressure off Ewers.

For the most part, Texas has done a solid job of protecting Ewers. However, there was a rough stretch against Georgia and Vanderbilt, where he was sacked nine times across two games. Since then, he’s been brought down just four times. Texas A&M, tied for 58th nationally with 23 team sacks, averages 2.09 sacks per game—not exactly fearsome numbers, but enough to keep things interesting.

Quinn Ewers will pass for at least 210 yards and one touchdown

In last weekend’s 31-14 win over Kentucky, Ewers posted his third sub-300-yard game of the season. He finished 20-of-31 for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and one fumble—one of five total turnovers by Texas in that game.

It wasn’t just Ewers having a shaky day; the entire Longhorns team struggled with costly mistakes. Kentucky’s inability to capitalize offensively spared Texas from a more dramatic outcome.

Ewers hasn’t quite looked the same since his oblique injury earlier in the season, showing inconsistency in recent weeks. While he was sharp against Florida, his performances against Arkansas and Kentucky ranged from average to mediocre. On the bright side, he hasn’t thrown an interception in his last three games, which should give Texas some confidence heading into this showdown.

If Ewers can stay on the field for the majority of the game, he should at least manage to rack up at least 210 passing yards and a touchdown, leaving the heavy lifting to Quintrevion Wisner and the running game. Wisner had a standout performance against Kentucky, rushing 26 times for 158 yards and a touchdown.

Quinn Ewers and Texas fall to Texas A&M

Despite Texas A&M’s upset loss to Auburn last weekend, the hype for this game will be off the charts. Playing at Kyle Field for the first time since November 2011 in a renewed rivalry will add an extra layer of intensity.

Add in Ewers’ injury concerns, Texas’ second-half turnover issues, and the chaotic nature of the SEC this season, and this game has all the makings of another potential upset. The Aggies will have a raucous home crowd behind them, and the rivalry’s significance could give them an edge.

Ewers and Texas take the loss, putting their College Football Playoff hopes and their position in the next rankings into serious question.