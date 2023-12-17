Texas A&M football and new coach Mike Elko landed an impact player on the transfer portal in wide receiver Cyrus Allen.

Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko faces a stiff challenge to rebuild the Aggies into a national powerhouse. While the transfer portal has mostly seen defections from College Station so far, Texas A&M's newly minted head coach hooked a big fish on the other side of the ball, securing a commitment from former Louisiana Tech wide receiver Cyrus Allen.

“The coaches and players that went to the university,” Allen told Hayes Fawcett of On3. “They are in the SEC and I feel like I’m an NFL WR. They have the best wide receiver room in the country and I want to be a part of that. Also, what the staff brings to the table stood out.”

Allen enjoyed a breakout season with the Bulldogs in 2023, finishing with 46 catches for 778 yards and four touchdowns. He had 22 catches for 500 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman, averaging a gaudy 22.7 yards per reception.

A four-star target in the transfer portal, Allen is the Aggies' second marquee transfer commitment of the 2024 cycle. He joins fellow four-star Will Lee IV, a cornerback who previously played at Kansas State. Former Old Dominion wide receiver Javon Harvey has also committed to Texas A&M since entering the portal.

Elko was hired to replace the ousted Jimbo Fisher as the Aggies' head coach in late November. He spent the last two seasons at Duke, compiling a 16-9 record while leading the Blue Devils to a pair of bowl games. The 46-year-old previously was Fisher's defensive coordinator with Texas A&M from 2018-to-2021.