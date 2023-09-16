Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is on the hot seat, and it sounds like his massive contract won't save him from another disappointing season. Two years after Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year, $95 million contract to remain with the Texas A&M football program, the Aggies might be on the verge of looking for a new head coach.

Fisher's job with Texas A&M is absolutely in jeopardy, according to FOX's Bruce Feldman. If Fisher is fired at the end of the 2023 season, he'll be owed $77 million. A source told Feldman that Texas A&M is willing to pay the $77 million buyout if it feels it needs to find a new head coach.

"I'm told if he doesn't get it going this year, A&M will find that money."@BruceFeldmanCFB shares the latest on Jimbo Fisher's future at Texas A&M ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EzwxbZlS9C — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 16, 2023

Miami defeated Texas A&M 48-33 in Week 2 for yet another inexplicable loss by the Aggies. Texas A&M is 1-7 in its last eight games against schools from a Power 5 conference. The Aggies went 5-7 last year, failing to play in a bowl game for the first time since Fisher became the Texas A&M football coach for the 2018 season.

Recent recruiting class rankings suggest that the Aggies have one of the most talented rosters in all of college football. It hasn't translated into much success on the football field.

Fisher's extension came on the heels of a 9-1 season in 2021. He has a 40-22 record with Texas A&M.

Texas A&M should get back in the win column Saturday when it hosts UL Monroe. The Aggies will start SEC play next week against Auburn. After playing Arkansas, the schedule gets extremely difficult with back-to-back meetings with Alabama and Tennessee.