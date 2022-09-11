Jimbo Fisher reveals immediate plan for Texas A&M after crushing loss

After securing a 31-0 win over Sam Houston in Week 1, Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M squad was dished an absolutely heartbreaking loss at the hands of Appalachian State in front of their home crowd. Some fans went overboard declaring that the season is over, others joked that the school paid App State $1.5 million to hand deliver an L to College Station, and all eyes turned to Fisher’s postgame presser to see what the former Florida State coach had to say about the loss and what it means about the Aggies’ immediate future moving forward.

Unfortunately, Fisher’s words of encouragement likely didn’t ease many fans across 12th man nation:

‘We’ll evaluate everything we do,” said coach Jimbo Fisher after the loss, according to Sports Illustrated. “Seriously.”

… what? Is that it? Nothing about why the team’s offense went so flat? Why their defense was unable to stop the Mountaineers when it mattered? Nothing particularly mind-easing, no; if anything, Fisher was more interested in complementing the success of his opponents than detailing why the sixth-ranked team at the FBS level might have just had their season tanked before folks started decorating their houses for Halloween.

Jimbo Fischer attempts to downplay the lopsided nature of Texas A&M’s loss.

When a reporter relayed along a previous comment from Fischer suggesting that Appalachian State could play in the Power-5 Conference, the well-traveled head coach didn’t even let the reporter finish his question.

“Oh, in any league, in our league, in anybody’s league,” Fischer responded. “I mean, I don’t mean to go off of that, but I was going to talk about them. You talk about their offense, Chase Bryce has been there six years, set the school record last year, and lit it up last week, I mean six touchdowns. The receivers can run, the backs, the young man Noel from down in Northwestern can fly, Peoples is a big, physical back, receivers, Deshawn, they can play. Tight ends (are) experienced, they scored a touchdown right off the bat, they popped runs on third down and their ability.”

Oof, if Fisher’s intention was to prove that he actually prepared for the game, his knowledge of every player’s name is impressive, even if it won’t make many fans feel better about the loss. Still, Fisher continued on:

I’ll tell you what, you look at their roster, defensively, they have nine, the outside ‘backer is going to be a high, high draft pick, inside 99 is a great, great player, eight can run, the secondary, six is an all-conference player, and if you look, they’re all fourth, fifth, and sixth-year guys – I didn’t know those still existed. You know what I mean? I kept looking at that roster, and it was like fourth-year guy, fifth-year guy, sixth-year guy, and I was like ‘dadgum,’ when you get to that point, and you watch that team, you know, they were a top-5 special teams team a year ago. This team can play in any league, has great players, have gotten a few transfers in but have recruited well. They believe, they have a culture there, and I’m going to tell you, this is an excellent, excellent football team that can play on all sides of the ball.

Welp, there it is; Texas A&M didn’t lose because of their poor play, poor play calling from the team’s coordinators, or because of poor team management from Fischer. No, the Aggies lost because their opponents are older and thus better than the sixth-ranked team in the nation. Needless to say, when the Sunbelt Conference, where Appalachian State currently plays, shares Fisher’s comments in full as a way to hype up their on-field product, it isn’t an ideal consolation speech.