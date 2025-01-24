ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) visit the Texas Longhorns (13-6, 2-4 SEC) Saturday afternoon. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Texas prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Texas A&M-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Texas Odds

Texas A&M: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -108

Texas: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 141.5 (-105)

Under: 141.5 (-115)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Texas

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN 2

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is coming off two pretty solid wins. The first was over LSU, who is not doing great in the SEC. However, they just beat Ole Miss on a last-second three, which is a very good win for the Aggies. In those two games, Texas A&M has been very solid on the defensive side of the court. They allowed just 57 and 62 points in those two games while holding their opponents to a combined 36.6 percent shooting. In their win over Ole Miss, the Aggies allowed only four free throw attempts, as well. Their defense has been hitting a stride these last two games, and the Aggies need that to continue.

On the season, the Aggies have been good defensively. They allow 65.6 points per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the conference. They also hold teams to the fourth-lowest field goal percentage, and third-fewest field goals attempted per game. Texas has scored 60, and 61 points in their last two games, so they can be shut down against better defensive teams. With the Aggies playing solid defense all season and lately, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is usually a better-scoring team than they have shown lately. The Longhorns average 79.4 points per game this season, which is just middle of the pack in the conference, but it is more points than they have scored in each of their last four games. Texas does have the fifth-best field goal percentage in the SE, and the second-best three-point percentage. If they are left open, the Longhorns will hit their shots. As long as Texas can get back to their scoring ways, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Longhorns have the ability to match the Aggies on defense. They allow 66.2 points per game, and teams shoot just 41.1 percent from the field against them. The Longhorns allow the third-fewest threes made per game and they do a good job limiting the extra chances, as well. The Aggies are a team that relies on their defense, so their offense does lack a little bit. The Aggies are the second-lowest scoring team in the conference, and they have the lowest field goal percentage. Texas' best chance at winning this game is matching the Aggies on defense, and they have a chance to do that Saturday afternoon.

Final Texas A&M-Texas Prediction & Pick

This is a great game and fun rivalry that is reborn with Texas being in the SEC now. I do think it will be a lower-scoring game, but the Aggies do have the better defense. For that reason, I like the Aggies to win on the road. I will take the Texas A&M moneyline.

Final Texas A&M-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M ML (-108)