By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

Texas Tech doesn’t have to travel far to face Ole Miss for the Texas Bowl! It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

The Texas Bowl will be a battle between two elite schools from their respective conferences. Texas Tech finished (7-5) on the year and had some big wins against great teams. The Red Raiders defeated No. 25 Houston early in the season, and later beat No. 22 Texas and unranked Oklahoma 51-48 in a shootout. They finished 4th in the conference and face a like-minded team on the other side.

Ole Miss had an up-and-down season but ended up falling short of expectations after a strong start to the campaign. The Rebels earned their way up to No. 7 in the rankings with a (7-0) record but lost to unranked LSU to start the skid. They bounced back with a win against Texas A&M but then lost three straight to Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi State. Ole Miss looks to finish the season on a high note against a good team from the Big 12.

Here are the Texas Tech-Ole Miss college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Texas Bowl Odds: Texas Tech-Ole Miss Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +3.5 (-112)

Ole Miss Rebels: -3.5 (-108)

Over: 71.5 (-105)

Under: 71.5 (-115)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

The Red Raiders averaged 33.6 points per game and allowed 29.5. A big reason for their success this year has been because of QB Tyler Shough. Shough is (4-0) as the starter and won their last three games as the QB. He was the starter at the beginning of the year and came back after a broken collarbone in the opener. Shough has thrown for 1,062 yards in that short span and passed for six touchdowns as well. SaRodrick Thompson is also someone to watch for as he leads the team in rush yards with 670 and has seven TDs on the season. Tahi Brooks actually has one more carry than Thompson does but has only 601 yards. Brooks also has seven TDs on the year.

The defense will be what wins them the game, however. The Rebels’ offense is electric and even though they haven’t won recently, they are dominant in the run game. If Tech can find a way to shut down the Rebels’ run game then they can cover this spread and upset Ole Miss once again.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned above, this offense is very elite. They average 491.3 yards which is the fifth-highest in school history and 261.6 of those yards are on the ground which ranks third in the country. Running back Quinshon Judkins is one of the best in the nation as he ran for 1,476 yards on the season which is good for 8th in the country. Judkins also scored 16 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry on a massive 251 attempts. If he is on his game then the freshman should have a big night.

Their goal will be to find a way to contain Shough in the passing game. Shough has been successful in finding different receivers and leading his team to three-straight wins. This should be a close game, so it will come down to if Ole Miss is able to get back on track defensively. The defense has allowed 94 points during the losing streak.

Final Texas Tech-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech is coming off three wins and Mississippi is coming off three losses. The Red Raiders are the hotter team and should cover this spread.

Final Texas Tech-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +3.5 (-112); Over 71.5 (-105)