The college football season hasn't begun and the rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft have yet to make their respective debuts, yet eyeballs are starting to glance ahead to 2024, specifically the quarterback prospects. One of the more interesting signal-callers to watch is Texas football's Quinn Ewers, a former 5-star recruit who seemed poised for a breakout before a shoulder injury cut his 2022 campaign short.

One analyst, The Athletic's Dane Brugler, believes that Ewers has the “potential” to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“With an early September visit to Tuscaloosa looming (and QB Arch Manning waiting in the wings), NFL teams will be watching Ewers closely, because the potential is there for him to become a top-10 pick”, writes Brugler.

Texas football will already be in the spotlight given that Arch Manning is now on the roster. However, Ewers' NFL Draft stock will also bear watching.

As Brugler notes, Ewers is on the outskirts of the first round at this moment, given that he has just one year (10 games) of college tape.

However, Ewers showed the type of upside he possesses during a September game against Alabama in 2022, as he completed 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in the first quarter against the then-number-one ranked Crimson Tide.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That version of Ewers would easily land inside the top-10 picks in 2024. But will that version of Ewers show up?

There's reason to believe so, as Texas football has one of its top wideouts, Xavier Worthy, returning for 2023. Worthy has scored 21 touchdowns in two seasons in Austin.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns landed one of the best wideouts in the transfer portal, Adonai Mitchell, who briefly flashed his abilities as a freshman at Georgia back in 2021.

Jordan Whittington, who produced a career-high 652 yards last year, is also a capable pass-catcher.

In short, Ewers has the weapons he needs to justify being a top-10 NFL Draft pick. He just needs to go out and show it.