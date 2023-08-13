In the vast expanse of Texas, where football is more than just a sport—it's a way of life—the University of Texas Longhorns football team carries immense expectations into the 2023 season. These expectations are not simply the usual hopes and dreams of Longhorns fans; they're colossal, as grand as the state of Texas itself. Head coach Steve Sarkisian will have his work cut out for him entering his third season balancing those expectations, But between great recruiting, solid transfer portal pickups and what should be a more than reliable Quinn Ewers at starting quarterback, there's every bit of reason to be excited about Longhorns football in 2023. Unless there's a quarterback controversary.

Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback for the Longhorns

Quinn Ewers was once the top recruit in the nation when he joined Ohio State. After leaving Columbus, OH, with great anticipation, he arrived at the University of Texas, reigniting the hopes of a passionate Longhorns fanbase that had been looking for a spark. Last season, his debut as the starter held glimpses of the promise and future for the Longhorns, until an untimely shoulder injury during the Alabama game disrupted the rest of his season. Ewers, even when he did return as a starter weeks later, never returned to form, and Texas subsequently finished with an 8-5 record, a far cry from, at the very least, a Big 12 Championship they had sought for.

The 2023 season is poised to be a different story for Ewers, however. Embarking on a journey of transformation, he has reshaped his physique, revamped his approach to the game, and enhanced his skill=set. Sarkisian's himself has even went on to show praise for Ewers' preparedness and determination, mentioning that last year, if nothing else, was simply an adjusting period.

“We kind of felt like last year was his first year with us. There were some great moments where he played lights out… and there were some growing pains,” Sarkisian said, while on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “…We're running an NFL offense… historically going into year two, that's when we really see that step up. All signs point to that's where Quinn's going this year for us.”

However, there's a shadow looming over the horizon—one cast by true freshman, Arch Manning.

Could Arch Manning take the starting job from Quinn Ewers in 2023?

Ranked fifth in the ESPN300 and hailing from a lineage that includes two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Arch Manning carries a surname that holds the weight of history and lofty expectations. However, after the Longhorns spring game, indications were that Manning may not be fully primed to begin his college career just yet, at least as a starter anyways. But the potential for growth and development throughout the season cannot be underestimated, as the talent and skill-set is undoubtedly there.

The heart of the matter lies in the quarterback dilemma that the Longhorns could possibly face if the season shows any signs of faltering. It's a precarious situation with high stakes, as the expectations on the Longhorns' this season are enormous. While Ewers has proven his mettle and is poised to lead the charge for the Texas football team, the allure of Manning's name and lineage alone may sway fans' sentiments if Ewers encounters even the slightest bit of difficulties. An early test in Week 2 against Alabama in Tuscaloosa will be something to watch out for.

“I know he's [Ewers] going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don't think he's as good [as other Big 12 QBs],” one Big 12 defensive coordinator told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

The comments from this lone Big 12 coordinator seem to echo nothing more than the hollow banter often associated with rivalries. It's hard not to wonder if these remarks might originate from the camp of the Oklahoma Sooners, the Longhorns' long-standing rivals. These words, just weeks before the season kickoff, appear to be a calculated move aimed at influencing fans—and perhaps even fellow coaches—to reassess the Longhorns' decision regarding their pivotal quarterback position.

However, the mere notion that Ewers could be replaced by Manning is not without its allure or merit. This prospect, while intriguing, demands careful consideration. It underscores the complexity of the situation and the pivotal nature of the decision at hand.

That could be why Sarkisian has appeared so adamant about Ewers progression going into this season. Sarkisian knows the pressures not only in the quarterback room, but on the Longhorns as a whole. He knows where the eyes will begin to shift to if and when Ewers makes a bad throw or game-altering interception. He's building up belief now for Ewers, hoping to get ahead of what could be an impending debate for quarterback hierarchy.

Longhorns need to be consistent, staying with Ewers

While the undeniable potential of Manning shines brightly, the spotlight must unwaveringly remain on Ewers. The challenges and setbacks Ewers encountered in the previous season, coupled with his experience of being overshadowed and benched at Ohio State, will undoubtedly remain focal points until he can assert his capabilities. This underscores the vital need for the Longhorns to maintain their commitment to Ewers, affording him the chance to fulfill his promise without the specter of a mid-season replacement looming.

Manning's time will undoubtedly arrive within the Texas football fold—his role in the team's future is clear. However, Ewers represents the present, armed with experience, adept skills, and the imminent opportunities to demonstrate his prowess. Yet, his most greatest trial might lie in silencing the echoing chants of the Manning name.