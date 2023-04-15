Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Texas football has its starting quarterback. The Longhorns, who played their spring game on Saturday afternoon, entered camp with three high-profile signal-callers in former 5-star and incumbent Quinn Ewers, the infamous Arch Manning and sneaky-good dual-threat Maalik Murphy.

Back in March, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian had indicated that Manning would get the chance to compete for the starting job with Ewers.

However, Sarkisian’s tune changed on Saturday, as he told reporters that it’s “pretty clear” Ewers is the team’s starter, per Noah Gross of KXAN News.

“I think it’s pretty clear to say, Quinn [Ewers] is our starting quarterback.”

Well, there you have it, folks.

It’s not necessarily surprising that Ewers, who looked good in 10 games under center for the Longhorns despite battling a left clavicle sprain in 2022, is the team’s starter.

What is surprising is how abrupt Sarkisian’s mindset changed from a month ago, when he might as well have declared this thing an open competition.

Of course, it was never truly realistic to expect Manning, who just arrived on campus three months ago, to challenge for the starting job.

Heck, Manning, in a classic freshman move, was having enough trouble keeping track of his student ID card, never mind attempting to win an entire quarterback competition for the Texas Longhorns football team.

So, Ewers, who had some big moments for Texas football last year, including giving the Alabama Crimson Tide a scare in September, will look to build off of a solid 2022 campaign.

And Manning, who understandably looked shaky in the spring game, will look to get as comfortable as possible with the college game.