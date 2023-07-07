Arch Manning didn't exactly look like the No. 1 quarterback in his recruiting class during the 2023 Texas football spring game. The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning had a rough go of it during his first showing in a Longhorns uniform. It's not something that Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian seems to be concerned with whatsoever.

Arch Manning completed 5-of-13 passes for just 30 yards in the Texas football spring game. Although he is part of the 2023 recruiting class, Manning joined the Longhorns after he enrolled early at Texas for the spring semester. Manning was still only 17 years old during the spring game, and Sarkisian realizes that it would've been a lot to ask for the quarterback to find success right away.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I felt like I needed to remind everybody, on our spring game, the guy should have been at the Senior Car Wash raising money for prom or something,” Sarkisian told ESPN's Greg McElroy on the “Always College Football” podcast. “He still should have been in high school at that game. It was invaluable experience for him to be with us and to get a lot of that newness out. He’s a normal guy with us and he’s a normal guy for himself and in and around the building. But for everybody else, when you carry the name, it comes with those expectations. So, I think for him to realize how to balance those types of things, in the end, he’s on a great trajectory for us.”

Manning could have plenty of time to get acclimated to college football before he takes the reigns with the Longhorns. After the spring game, Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers the Texas starting quarterback for the 2023 season.