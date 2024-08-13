Despite a season-ending injury to CJ Baxter, Texas Football still has reasons to be optimistic heading into the new season. After their first preseason scrimmage, head coach Steve Sarkisian gave reporters updates on his team. The Monday practice seemed to go well, and Sarkisian saw many things in the Longhorns that they could carry toward the 2024 season, particularly their energy and intensity.

Likewise, the scrimmage also showcased the team's defense, especially its ability to force turnovers and attack the football. The Longhorns defense forced three turnovers, which should bode well for the team.

Moreover, on the offensive side, Sarkisian praised his transfer wide receivers–Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden, and Matthew Golden–for catching “plenty of passes,” during the scrimmage. Their showing could also help the team establish a six-man lineup that includes Johntay Cook, DeAndre Moore, Jr., and Ryan Wingo, who could all rotate in with the ones at times.

“This is kind of that week right in training camp where you're kind of in the middle of things,” Sarkisian said. “We're not in the game-plan mode. But I think the leadership of our guys has been tremendous and I think that's been the trickle-down effect to the younger players.”

He also had shared his perspective on his own work as a coach during practice.

“As coaches, we obviously value these practices because for us to be as good as we want to be, that excellence lies in the details and it's one thing to know the call, it's another to know the details of the call, and why we're calling it, and what we're trying to accomplish when we're calling it in all three phases, offense, defense, and special teams,” he added.

Additionally, Sarkisian is well aware of the importance of depth to modern college football. The expansion of its playoff system practically requires teams to develop 44 players into capable performers who can all play at a high level, especially in high-stakes situations.

This approach to depth might help the Longhorns overcome the loss of their star running back ahead of the 2024 season. Last Wednesday, the Texas Football program announced that CJ Baxter tore his LCL/PCL during training camp, which will require surgery.

Prior to his injury, Baxter has vowed to push the Longhorns over the hump after a disappointing loss to the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl in 2023. If there's one thing Texas Football fans could be sure of, it's that Steve Sarkisian will have the Longhorns compete in every game for 2024.