Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers stunned Longhorns fans when he decided to cut his signature- and instantly recognizable- mullet this offseason. But that wasn't the only change Ewers made. The Texas football signal-caller also changed his diet and has been eating healthier, resulting in a leaner physique heading into 2023.

Ewers revealed why he chose to get a haircut and change his diet in a recent interview with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

“It was just the way my body felt,” he said. “I didn’t feel healthy. And since I have been eating better, I’ve noticed I don’t have that pressure on my joints. My back feels amazing. Since I have been eating better, I’ve noticed it also helps me mentally.”

Ewers, who told The Athletic that he now weighs 200 pounds compared to 218 last year, is feeling both the physical and mental benefits of the weight loss.

He's also feeling the mental and physical benefits of getting rid of all that extra hair.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I was ready for it (the mullet) to go. I was tired of it. It was just a lot to keep up with, and it was time to grow up.”

The Texas football quarterback said it was “time for him to grow up” when asked about cutting off the mullet.

It truly seems like Ewers has undergone a complete physical and mental transformation. Will it translate to his game for the Longhorns in 2023?

There's certainly no shortage of hype and expectations, as Texas football is the preseason favorite to win the Big 12. Ewers is already garnering consideration as a potential first round draft pick in 2024.

If the preseason changes are any indication, Ewers has a great chance to live up to the hype.