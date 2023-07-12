Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has a message for all 32 NFL teams, specifically the ones that will need a new quarterback next season. And that message is that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers deserves to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

At Big 12 media day, Sarkisian sang the praises of his presumed starting QB and said, in no uncertain terms, that Ewers should be a big-time prospect at the next level.

“Quinn has earned the respect of his teammates. He's very talented, there's not a throw he can't make, Sarkisian told reporters (h/t Texas reporter Cole Thompson on Twitter). “If he can build off that, I think the pundits are right [about being a first-round pick].”

In most early mock drafts, Quinn Ewers — the top QB high school prospect of 2021 — is the third-highest-rated NFL signal-caller behind Caleb Williams from USC and Drake Maye from North Carolina. And that’s because Steve Sarkisian is right. Ewers has a ton of talent that should translate to the next level.

However, the irony of Ewers being the No. 3 QB prospect in the NFL draft is that he could become the No. 3 QB on his team at some point this season.

Ewers is the Texas starter for now, but no signal-caller in the nation faces more pressure in their own quarterback room. Behind Ewers are the highly-touted redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy and true freshman Arch Manning, the grandson of Archie and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

So, talent aside, if Ewers can hold onto his starting job for the entire 2023 Texas football season, that alone should send him shooting up NFL draft boards.