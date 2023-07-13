Steve Sarkisian's Texas football program was picked as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, and the head coach certainly didn't shy away from such lofty expectations at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Sarkisian, whose Longhorns team will be playing one final season in the Big 12 before packing their bags and heading to the SEC in 2024, said a conference title in 2023 would be a “great send-off“, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

“I'd be lying if I wasn't saying that I want to win a championship,” Sarkisian told ESPN when asked if this could be a career-defining season for him. “There's no question, and I feel like I've had good teams in the past. I haven't been able to do it. When you get into coaching, I'm a highly competitive guy. I would love to win a championship. I would love to win a championship our last year in the Big 12.”

Sarkisian is embracing such expectations, making it clear that he, and Texas football, want a Big 12 championship in 2023.

The Longhorns head coach has made various stops between the NFL and college football but has three stints as a head coach at the college level, having overseen the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans and now the Texas Longhorns.

Just as he acknowledged, Sarkisian has found some success as a head coach, but hasn't been able to get over the hump and secure a conference title.

But this year's Texas football team could be different. Led by talented quarterback Quinn Ewers and a passing attack that figures to be revamped, the Longhorns could have the best offense in the Big 12.

But that won't be good enough for Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Only a Big 12 title will suffice.