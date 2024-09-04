While fans like Matthew McConaughey are excited for Texas football's matchup against Michigan this Saturday, it could as well be a huge game for quarterback Quinn Ewers and his NFL Draft stock. This was said by ESPN's legendary NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. who said that a great performance from Ewers against the national champions could lead to a boost in the rankings.

As people lock in their bold predictions for the Texas football game, one can be that Ewers dominates the Wolverines leading to many being shocked to see a top pick from an NFL team used on him since he's expected to declare for the draft. However, this could be an opportunity for Ewers to show his “consistency” as said by Kiper.

“It’s a great defense, the Wolverines,” Kiper said. “High Noon kickoff at the Big House, what’s better than that? You’ve got three players. You’ve got Will Johnson, a lockdown corner, could be a top five pick for Michigan. Mason Graham Kenneth Grant, that interior pressure that bothers quarterbacks like no other. Those two kids, Grant and Mason Graham will be top ten picks potentially. And then you’ve got Quinn Ewers. Consistency.”

“A couple years ago, he’s at 58% (completion percentage),” Kiper continued. “Last year, it goes up to 69%. But early in the year, against Rice he missed a couple throws. He’s great against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Leads them to an upset with 3 touchdowns and 350 yards. The next week against Wyoming he’s at 52%. After that he’s at 65% or higher in every regular season game. … this is Quinn Ewers year to maybe reestablish himself as QB1 by the time we get to April.”

ESPN links Texas football's Quinn Ewers to Las Vegas Raiders

Ewers is coming off of a dominating performance for the Texas football team as they beat Colorado State, 52-0, last Saturday where he threw for 260 yards to go along with three touchdowns and one interception. There is no doubt that the Longhorns have a ton of expectations this season as they are the third ranked team in the country with Ewers bringing a lot of that hype.

Last season, Ewers threw for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his sophomore season, looking to improve even further in his junior year. Staying on Kiper's network in ESPN, Field Yates had Ewers going to the Las Vegas Raiders with the eighth overall pick two weeks ago in his mock draft.

“It’s no surprise that the Raiders are linked to a quarterback in Round 1 since the team has gone through a full offseason battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, who are each better suited to be a No. 2 option,” Yates wrote. “Las Vegas ranked 26th in QBR last season (40.1) and needs a long-term answer.”

“Ewers is a fun study with his smooth delivery and capacity to change arm angles to make creative throws,” Yates continued. “He has to be more consistent throwing downfield, but he can really carve up a defense with his intermediate accuracy. Ewers’ functional mobility is also very good and allows him to work around the pocket effectively.”

At any rate, one of the more anticipated matchups of the weekend will be the Texas football team facing off against the Wolverines which happens Saturday afternoon.