Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is off to a supernova start to the season, and the Heisman Trophy odds have changed to reflect that. After a big performance in Texas' dominant 31-12 win on the road against Michigan, Ewers now stands alone as the favorite at +500 on FanDuel to take home college football's most prestigious individual honor.

Ewers has passed Carson Beck and Dillon Gabriel, who were tied for the top spot before Week 2 at +850, have both fallen behind the Texas signal caller. Beck remains at +850 after he has had a lower statistical output in dominant wins over Clemson and Tennessee Tech. Gabriel (now +1200) and Oregon have struggled a bit, putting together two uneven performances and squeaking out close wins against Idaho and Boise State.

Ewers finished Saturday's beatdown of the Wolverines 24-for-36 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over, and calmly orchestrated a Texas offense that got basically whatever they wanted early in the game, even in a hostile Ann Arbor environment.

Where Quinn Ewers can have his Heisman moment

Every Heisman Trophy winner has a Heisman moment. It's a moment that fans and pundits alike can fall back on that define their season, usually in a big moment or a big game during the year. Everybody remembers Johnny Manziel fumbling the ball to himself before throwing a touchdown against Alabama or Derrick Henry running wild against Leonard Fournette and LSU.

With Quinn Ewers now leading the Heisman race in the early stages, what are some of the spots where the Texas signal caller can have his moment in the sun?

Texas has two more big time matchups on their schedule where Ewers can shine. The first is the annual Red River Rivalry, where Texas and Oklahoma face off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. A few Oklahoma quarterbacks have kickstarted Heisman campaigns with big Red River Rivalry performances in recent years, and now Ewers can do the same on the Texas side.

One week later, Ewers and the Longhorns host No. 1 Georgia in what may be the biggest college football game on the 2024 calendar. If both teams continue to win before the Oct. 19 meeting, there's a very good chance that it could be No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Austin. If Ewers has a big showing against Georgia and leads Texas to a win, he will be in the drivers seat for the trophy.

A Texas player hasn't won the Heisman Trophy since Ricky Williams in 1998. Ewers would be just the third Longhorn to do it overall, joining Williams and Earl Campbell in 1977. There's a long way to go, but Ewers has gotten off on the right foot in 2024.