Texas football may have found its next star wide receiver. Jaime Ffrench announced his commitment to the program on Friday, per Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter. He's the third five-star to commit to Texas in the 2025 cycle.

The No. 19 overall player in the class of 2025 appears to have chosen the Longhorns over contenders LSU, Miami and Tennessee.

“Glad to be home! All Gas, No Brakes, Hook ‘Em,” was Ffrench's message to Texas fans.

Texas already has a promising quarterback situation in place. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning will likely both return for Ffrench's arrival next season. A 6-foot-1, 184-pound pass catcher, Ffrench has slot tendencies that would mesh well in Texas' air attack. They landed the nation's No. 2 wide receiver in Kaliq Lockett earlier this month, and now have another strong piece to add to their seventh-ranked recruiting class for 2025.

“The people and the coaching staff — they show you why they want you,” Ffrench told ESPN. “And what they've built as a class is really appealing.”

Ffrench recorded 62 catches for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season for Mandarin High School in Florida.

“I wanted to play in the SEC,” Ffrench said. “I'm excited to close it up and be done with it all, committed to the place I want to be.”

Texas football has one of the nation's best offenses

The Longhorns enter the 2024 campaign ranked No. 4 in the country, and a shoo-in to make the College Football Playoff. They have a tough task at hand against Colorado State in Week 1 of the college football season, but it's likely that fans will get to see just how powerful the passing game is going to be for the future. While Ewers remains the true starting quarterback for the Longhorns, and rightfully so, it's going to be viewed as a co-QB1 type scenario with Manning.

The Longhorns have a strong schedule ahead, and ‘history says' that head coach Steve Sarkisian will need Manning to take some quality snaps in games as the weeks move along. He's had to play his backup quarterback in each of his three seasons. It could be as early as the Colorado State matchup.

Nevertheless, Texas is building for something bigger than making a playoff appearance and having a top-ranking in 2024. The offense is holding the keys to multiple years of success in Austin. One national championship; two; maybe more is the goal.

And it's all thanks to the incredible job they've done in recruiting.