Texas football got the commitment of Lance Jackson, a four-star recruit. Jackson adds another piece to a stellar 2025 class.

The rich are getting richer. Texas football added to its stellar 2025 football recruiting class, as the school landed a commitment from 4-star athlete Lance Jackson on Sunday. Jackson chose the Longhorns over Tennessee and Arkansas.

“I just know they will get me to my full potential,” Jackson said, per On3. “I love the way coach PK and coach Sark coach. Also, I think PK is just a good dude. When my brother was getting recruited by him when he was at Washington it was one of his favorite recruiters as well. I love the town of Austin and just know it’s where I want to be.”

Jackson is a Texas native, attending Texarkana's Pleasant Grove High. He's listed on the recruiting service as 6-foot-6, and 260 pounds. He joins a recruiting class already listed in the top 10 of On3's 2025 rankings.

The commitment is a huge coup for Texas football. Jackson's brother Landon plays for Arkansas, and the Razorbacks were in the mix to get Lance too. Lance spent time as a defensive lineman in high school, but his versatility may give him opportunities to play a different position when he reaches Texas.

Texas football is headed to the SEC for 2024 competition. The school is leaving the Big 12 Conference, along with Oklahoma. Texas reached the College Football Playoff semi-final this past season, bowing to Washington in a close game 37-31. Texas reached the CFP after winning the Big 12 Championship. The school finished the season with a 12-2 record. Their only losses during the 2023 season were to Oklahoma and Washington.