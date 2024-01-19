Let's welcome Amari Niblack, Longhorns Nation!

Some members of the Alabama football program are now jumping ship after Nick Saban announced his retirement. Kalen DeBoer is still a great coach but athletes are just looking for better opportunities in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Texas football program is one of these destinations because of the talent and pedigree that Steve Sarkisian has. Moreover, their offense led by Quinn Ewers has proven to be effective. This might be the reason behind Amari Niblack's decision.

The Texas football squad is set to welcome a new tight end after a lot of departures. Amari Niblack is the new weapon that Quinn Ewers can utilize in the Longhorns' 2024 run for a national title, per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. He was previously committed to the Alabama football squad and even played some snaps for them but it was just not his fate to keep rolling with the tide.

He caught 20 passes from Jalen Milroe which led to 327 yards. His endzone effectiveness was also on display at Alabama. Niblack notched four touchdowns for the season. Not only will the Texas football squad get high-level production, but they also get another piece that has experienced a winning culture. With the Crimson Tide, Niblack won the SEC and was only a win away from a College Football Playoff national title game.

How does this shape Texas football's receiving corps?

Ja'Tvion Sanders is headed for the NFL Draft. This means Niblack comes to a Texas football squad that is in dire need of a new tight end. He is able to fill that position really well. Moreover, he will not be alone as Isaiah Bond also made his way from the Crimson Tide to the Longhorns because of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Now, Steve Sarkisian has a loaded group of talented receivers for Ewers to utilize in the Texas football offense. Matthew Golden from Houston is headed to them as well as Silas Bolden who is coming from Oregon State. An experienced group is what Sarkisian has in his arms. Hopefully, this will be the one to hook a national title for them come January of next year.