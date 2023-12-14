Texas football has some good matchups in year one of being in the SEC.

There are a just few weeks left of the 2023 college football season as the national championship game will be played on January 8th. Take a good look at it, because college football won't be the same next year. Every conference will look different, and the College Football Playoff will be expanded to 12 teams. One of the biggest moves next year will be Texas football in the SEC. The Longhorns will be making the move from the Big 12 with rival Oklahoma, and it's going to be exciting to see. The SEC released its schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday, and Texas has some big matchups next year.

Not only does Texas football have to play some very difficult SEC matchups, but they don't have it easy in the non-conference either. Here is how the Longhorns' 2024 schedule plays out.

Colorado State, at Michigan, UTSA, ULM, Mississippi State, Oklahoma (in Dallas), Georgia, at Vanderbilt, Florida, at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Texas A&M.

That is going to be a fun schedule. The early season matchup at Michigan is going to be terrific, and who knows, it could end up being a rematch of this year's national championship as both of those teams are in the College Football Playoff. In conference play, it will be exciting to see Georgia come to Austin to play Texas, and it will also be cool to see the Longhorns take on Texas A&M in the final week of the season. Having those two in-state foes in the same conference is going to be fun to see.

It's also great to see that conference realignment isn't messing up the Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma. A lot of schools that are moving conferences are going away from their rivals, and it makes it hard for the rivalry to continue. The Sooners and Longhorns, however, will still battle it out like usual in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Life in the SEC is right around the corner for Texas football, but that is the least of their concerns right now. The Longhorns are in the College Football Playoff for the first time, and they are taking on Washington in the Sugar Bowl on January 1st. Michigan and Alabama are squaring off in the other semifinal at the Rose Bowl, and the two winners will meet in the national title on January 8th. It's going to be an exciting stretch for the Longhorns, and when it's done, they will be an SEC team.