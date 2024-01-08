Texas football star Adonai Mitchell is preparing to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft after one season with the Longhorns.

Texas football star Adonai Mitchell is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Chip Brown at Horns247. Mitchell played a sole season with the Longhorns after transferring from Georgia in 2023. Despite winning back-to-back championships with the Bulldogs and garnering a significant role with that team, Mitchell made the move to Austin to be closer to his family.

Mitchell should be considered a Day 1 or possibly early Day 2 pick after posting 55 receptions on 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's a tremendous downfield threat, with top-level talent in bringing in 50-50 balls. The Texas native has a chance to make an immediate impact in the NFL with a 6'4″ frame.

He's shown what he can do against the best talent in the country, playing in both the SEC and BIG 12. Mitchell shines bright when there's pressure, having experience in late-game situations. In the 2023 Semi-Final loss to the Washington Huskies, Mitchell recorded four receptions on 32 yards and one touchdown. He was quiet early in the game, with the Hukesi playing a zone defense, keeping an eye on big plays downfield. Mitchell turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and got the target for the final play to win the game, but the defense simply made a phenomenal play.

The Texas football receiver was the team's highest-rated pass catcher, according to Pro Football Focus. He was the go-to option in the end zone, having the most targets from the team in the painted area. An early contribution in the NFL seems to be in Mitchell's favor, with a chance to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.