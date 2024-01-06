Texas football's Ja'Tavion Sanders makes his decision

While Texas football fans wait on a decision from quarterback Quinn Ewers, they now know they will at least have to replace one major player on offense. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is leaving for the NFL Draft, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Although leaving school early obviously has its risks, his rising stock makes this move a perfectly understandable one. Sanders is ranked as the No. 2 TE on the board, per ESPN, behind Georgia star Brock Bowers. The 20-year-old recorded 45 receptions for 682 yards and two touchdowns on his way to becoming an All-Big 12 selection for the second straight year.

Sanders ends his Longhorns tenure with a solid showing against Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. He tallied six catches for 75 yards in a wild 37-31 loss. His 6-foot-4 frame and good hands made him a reliable target for Ewers over the last two seasons. An NFL quarterback should hopefully find similar, if not better results with him going forward.

Sanders was part of a big Texas football reawakening under Steve Sarkisian, helping the program win its first conference championship since 2009. While he won't be part of the Longhorns' journey into the SEC in 2024, fans should hold him in high regard for the contributions he made during this pivotal period of time.

Their pride should beam even brighter after Ja'Tavion Sanders is selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. The early indication is that he will not have to wait long, as the Denton, Texas native is currently projected to go in the first round.