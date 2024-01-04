The Longhorns' wide receiver said goodbye.

The chance for Texas football to win a national title for the first time in the College Football Playoff era will have to wait for at least another season after the Longhorns exited Monday night's Sugar Bowl with a 37-31 loss at the hands of the Washington Huskies.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington finished the game with 40 receiving yards on four catches for Texas football in what turned out to be his final game for the Longhorns. Whittington has declared for the NFL Draft and posted a goodbye to Texas on social media:

“Dear Texas, thank you. Every moment I’ve had here, good or bad, has been a piece of such an important chapter in my life and it’s an honor to say, I didn’t just play at Texas, I played for Texas. Every minute, every day, every year, I gave my all. Now, I feel complete,” said Whittington in the video.

“So after 17 long years, or however long it’s been since I’ve been here, it’s time to go. But no matter when, no matter where, no matter what, I’ll forever be a Texas Longhorn.”

Whittington spent his couple of seasons with the Texas football program battling injuries left and right.

The former five-star recruit even pondered walking away from football following his broken collarbone against Oklahoma in 2021.

In 2023, he caught 42 passes for 505 yards and a touchdown. Whittington now ends his career with 141 catches for 1,757 yards and five touchdowns.

Whittington switched positions to running back upon arriving in Austin before suffering a groin injury. A move back to receiver the following year preceded another injury, this time a meniscus tear. He enjoyed his first season of good health back in 2021, rattling off his first ever 100-yard game before breaking his clavicle towards the end of the year.